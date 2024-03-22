Jennifer Garner celebrates Reese Witherspoon’s birthday with a sax solo

Jennifer Garner is celebrating Reese Witherspoon’s birthday by sharing a special message. To commemorate her friend, Garner shared a video of herself playing the saxophone, all dramatically edited to highlight her friendship with Witherspoon.

The video shows Garner putting on some sunglasses and beginning her sax solo. As she continues to play inspiredly, various photos and videos of Witherspoon appear on camera. The clips show Witherspoon waving to the cameras and hanging out and laughing with Garner, with the two clearly having a fun and lighthearted dynamic. As Garner wraps up her solo, she takes off her sunglasses and sighs, exhausted. “Two things I love: @reesewitherspoon and smooth jazz,” Garner captioned the post. “Happy birthday, RW! XX.”

Garner and Witherspoon have been friends for years, with the two being some of Hollywood’s most prominent figures for decades.

Last year, following the premiere of “The Last Thing He Told Me,” a TV show that Garner starred in and produced, she discussed the importance of Witherspoon for women in the acting industry. Garner revealed that Witherspoon was the inspiration behind her becoming a producer, a role that has allowed her to make the projects she’s interested in making. “Honestly, Reese is behind that, she has really pushed me. She said to me a few years ago, ‘Nobody is sitting around thinking, what can I shoot in L.A. that’s going to have a 50-year-old woman in it?’ She’s like, ‘You’ve got to create your own stuff,'” Garner said to “The Hollywood Reporter.”

“All women in this town owe a debt of gratitude to Reese.”

Witherspoon’s own birthday post

Witherspoon is celebrating her 48th birthday. In a post on Instagram, she shared a photo and thanked everyone for the positive birthday wishes. “Feeling very grateful for all the wonderful birthday wishes! Thank you to all of YOU who send me love and light from all over the world,” she captioned the post.