Jennifer Garner breaks her reading glasses seconds before honoring Mark Ruffalo at His Walk of Fame Ceremony

Actress Jennifer Garner faced an unexpected challenge at Mark Ruffalo’s Walk of Fame ceremony when she broke her reading glasses just seconds before she was set to deliver her speech.

Garner was all set to pay tribute to her “13 Going on 30” co-star Mark Ruffalo at the Hollywood Walk of Fame when her glasses snapped from one of the legs. However, she didn’t let this setback stop her from honoring her friend.

With a smile, Garner continued with her speech despite her broken glasses. She joked by saying, “Of course, yeah,” which made everyone laugh; still, she managed to push it through her tribute to Ruffalo, who was honored with a star on the famous landmark.

“How lucky are we to have been in a movie that kids are still dressing up as for Halloween?” said Garner after the minor incident. “I wonder if my colleagues Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston, Gwyneth [Paltrow], Keira Knightley — I wonder if they would agree that Mark owes this rom-com success to the scruffy hair, the untucked, cute button down, both of which became the norm for cute guys everywhere for the next 20 years.”

“I wonder if these esteemed ladies enjoyed Mark’s anxiety as much as I did?” she continued. “I wonder if he tried to drop out of their films like he did out of ours after the first rehearsal of the ‘Thriller’ dance, where Mark went from kind of shocked that we actually had to do this to antsy to deathly quiet to ‘Bro, this is not for me.’”

“To work with you, Mark, is to love you, I don’t care what anyone says.”

“You allow yourself to be fully known by your colleagues, by the audience, by the world,” she said. “Your work on Poor Things deserves all of the awards, all of them. But the real success is in how thrilled and delighted your colleagues are to have the opportunity to lift you up and celebrate you. Every time your name is called, Hollywood takes a deep collective breath and says, ‘Okay, the good and right thing has happened.’”

Mark Ruffalo, also known for his exceptional performances in movies like “The Avengers,” is the 2,772nd person to receive this prestigious honor. The Walk of Fame is a prominent landmark in Hollywood, California, consisting of more than 2,600 five-pointed terrazzo and brass stars embedded in the sidewalks along 15 blocks of Hollywood Boulevard and three blocks of Vine Street. Each star bears the name of a celebrity in the entertainment industry, ranging from actors and musicians to directors and producers.