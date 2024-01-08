The first Hollywood Walk of Fame Star of 2024 goes to Willem Dafoe

Actor Willem Dafoe received the first star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame of 2024. This is a well-deserved honor for the actor, who has been in dozens of movies in his career and is internationally respected for the versatility and boldness of his roles. Dafoe has been recognized with three Golden Globe Awards and four Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Monday’s dedication ceremony was attended by Pedro Pascal and Patricia Arquette, who help honor the acclaimed actor. This is a fitting tribute to an actor who has significantly contributed to the film industry and continues to inspire new generations of actors with his talent and dedication.

Dafoe’s ability to fully embody any character he plays has made him a standout in the industry. From his early roles in “Platoon” and “American Psycho” to his more recent work in “Poor Things,” Dafoe has consistently delivered powerful performances that have left audiences in awe.

Dafoe has also worked with some of the most respected directors in the industry. With his versatility and dedication to his craft, it is no surprise that he is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

“Willem has shown me in the earliest stages of my development that there is no one way to create a character, to steal a scene, to terrify, to seduce, to make people laugh, and to be a leading man,” Pascal said of Dafoe. “I saw Platoon in the movie theater with my father, and [Dafoe] made me cry so hard, my dad sent me to the bathroom. This was 1986, and I was like, ten years old, and I still wanted to be an actor. [Dafoe] redefines the concept of rebel and originality by making it about generosity, integrity, kindness, and fun... Willem is a good time, and an amazing friend.”