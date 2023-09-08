David Beckham surprises Marc Anthony at Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony with adorable speech

One bromance has been shining brilliantly for years, capturing our hearts with its authenticity and depth. That brotherly love is none other than the enduring friendship between David Beckham and Marc Anthony.

The world got a front-row seat to witness the magic of this unbreakable bond once again when David Beckham made a surprise appearance at Marc Anthony’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. As the anticipation built up and the crowd gathered, Beckham, the owner of Inter Miami CF, hid in the wings, waiting to surprise his dear friend.

US singer Marc Anthony stands with Inter Miami’s co-owner David Beckham as Anthony receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame during a ceremony in Hollywood, California on September 7, 2023.

As the moment of truth approached, and Marc Anthony was about to be introduced at the event, David Beckham emerged, and the sheer joy and surprise on Marc Anthony’s face were palpable.

What followed was a touching display of affection and camaraderie. Marc Anthony, clearly elated to see his close friend, shared not one but two long and warm embraces with the former football superstar.

“I’m going to kick his a** now, because he kept it from me. He just wrote me a text about 15 minutes ago saying, ‘Hey, congratulations. Sorry I can’t be there,’” Marc Anthony told ET. “I’m gonna kick his a**.”

“I mean, it’s really hard to keep anything from Marc, but it was kept a secret,” Beckham said. “I think he was happy. I think he was surprised. It went well.”

Beckham told the publication, “I always tell my children how important good friends are. Marc’s been an incredible friend over the years.”

“We met over 20 years ago. I was a fan of his, but now to have him as a brother, as a friend, godfather to my son, and just a friend to the family, it’s so important to have those relationships,” Beckham said. “What he does for the community and what he does for his industry is really incredible. It’s an honor for me to actually be here today to recognize what he does and who he is as a person, as a man.”

However, the moment that truly stole the show was when Beckham took the podium to pay tribute to his cherished friend. In a heartfelt and emotional speech, he shared insights into their extraordinary friendship, highlighting the depth of their connection and Marc Anthony’s influence on his life.

Beckham revealed a heartwarming tidbit that added another charm to their friendship – he used to listen to Marc Anthony’s music before every one of his Real Madrid games. He confessed that he learned how to salsa dance because of Marc Anthony.

“I first met Marc 20 years ago when I was playing for Real Madrid. It’s probably not a cool thing to say, but I was very starstruck when I met Marc because on the way to every Real Madrid game I used to listen to his music,” the former soccer player said. “I now dress a little bit like him. I learned salsa for one man only — but please don’t tell my wife,” he joked.

“When we met, we immediately had a special connection. I knew that I had a friend for life,” Beckham continued. “Over the years our friendship has grown and Marc is family, godfather to my son, Cruz, and someone that I love to spend time with. He is an incredible father, husband and family man, and he gives so much to the people in his life.”

“He has done so much to promote Latin music and inspire the next generation of young people. I love to see him collaborate with young artists — for instance, like my son — and push boundaries and embrace new ideas,” he added.

“Marc has achieved so much, but I know that he is only just getting started,” Beckham said. “His passion for music gets stronger, and he inspires me with his drive, his energy, and his incredible work ethic. I can’t think of anyone more deserving of this recognition.”