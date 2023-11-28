‘Home Alone’ star Macaulay Culkin to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

The holiday season wouldn’t be the same without “Home Alone” and Macaulay Culkin. Now, decades later, after the release of the legendary film, the beloved actor is set to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. During Culkin’s homage, his onscreen mom, Catherine O’Hara, is scheduled to speak at the event.

The 43-year-old star, dad of two, and husband of Brenda Song will be officially inducted on Friday, December 1. The Hollywood Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez said, “Macaulay Culkin has been a staple in pop culture for decades. He has an extensive trajectory of work, but his movie, ‘Home Alone’, is one of the most beloved holiday movies known worldwide. How fitting that Catherine O’Hara, who played Macaulay’s mother in the film, is reuniting with her movie son and will be speaking at the ceremony!” added Martinez.

Macaulay Culkin is a renowned actor who began his stage career at the young age of four. He made his first film appearance in Rocket Gibraltar, playing the grandson of Burt Lancaster. However, his role as the inquisitive nephew of John Candy in the John Hughes film Uncle Buck first caught the attention of audiences.

Culkin gained worldwide fame with his lead role in Hughes‘ film Home Alone. In this film, he portrayed Kevin McCallister, a resourceful child who is accidentally left behind when his family goes on vacation. The film was a massive success, and Culkin’s performance earned him a Golden Globe nomination. He reprised his role in the sequel, Home Alone II: Lost in New York.

Besides his film career, Culkin has also made a name for himself in the theatre world. He received critical acclaim for his performance in Madame Melville and portrayed the ill-fated Michael Alig in the cult classic Party Monster. His other notable film credits include Jacobs Ladder, My Girl, The Good Son, Richie Rich, and Saved! He also starred in the independent film Changeland, which was shot in Thailand.

Despite his success, Culkin remains committed to giving back to society. He supports various charities, including the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance and Stand Up To Cancer.