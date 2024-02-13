Ben Affleck’s child Seraphina shows off cool new hairstyle

Ben Affleck and his 15 year old child Seraphina were spotted in Los Angeles recently. The two were accompanied by Emme,﻿ Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony’s child, as they did some shopping. Seraphina showed off a hot pink buzzcut.

©GrosbyGroup



Ben Affleck and Seraphina

Affleck wore a flannel button up, a white t-shirt underneath and some black jeans. He had his hair short and wore some sunglasses. Seraphina was spotted wearing a colorful outfit made out of a flannel over a t-shirt with some patterns on it, and some shorts with designs on it. Seraphine rounded out the look with some jewelry and some colorful socks.

More photos reveal that the two were accompanied by Emme, who wore a red and grey sweatshirt, shorts, and high top Converse sneakers. The three looked comfortable and happy, talking as they entered a thrift shop in West Los Angeles.

©GrosbyGroup



Seraphina, Ben and Emme

Ben Affleck’s musical career

Ben Affleck recruited some of the people in his life for a new Dunkin Donuts ad. Featured in the Super Bowl, the ad shows Affleck trying to form a musical career by creating a rap group called The DunKings, with wife Jennifer Lopez and best friend Matt Damon looking on in horror from the sidelines. Other key appearances include Tom Brady, Fat Joe and Jack Harlow. After performing a terrible song, he asks Lopez, “Are we going to be on the album?”

Lopez is fully in shock. “We talked about this,” she whispers. Ultimaltely, Affleck’s talents don’t extend towards music.