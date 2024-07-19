Ben Affleck reportedly advises daughter Violet to 'be realistic' after public stance

Ben Affleck has reportedly emphasized the importance of realism and self-reliance after Violet Affleck faced significant backlash for her public stance on mask mandates. The 18-year-old recently made an impassioned plea to the governing body of Los Angeles County, calling for an end to all 'mask bans' in medical facilities and government buildings.

In her speech, Violet detailed her personal experience with a post-viral condition contracted in 2019, urging the board to confront the prolonged COVID crisis with stronger protections and high-quality testing.

© Getty Images Jennifer Garner and daughter Violet Affleck are seen in Los Angeles, California, on May 11, 2024.

Violet's brief speech, lasting just under a minute, sparked a polarized reaction. Some praised her courage and determination, while others dismissed her as" deluded" and "unrealistic." The eldest daughter of Ben Affleck, 51, and Jennifer Garner, 52, Violet found herself at the center of a contentious debate, leaving her feeling isolated and disheartened.

"Ben and Jen will always support their daughter," an insider told DailyMail.com. "However, Ben had a conversation with her to set realistic expectations. He didn't want her to waste time on something unlikely to change in the long run." The insider added that Ben felt it was his duty to prepare Violet for the harsh realities of advocacy, especially given the public's divided opinion on mask mandates.

Ben's advice also touched on the limitations of celebrity influence in public policy. "He was concerned that Violet might believe her parents' star power could ensure her desired outcome, which, in this case, it cannot," the insider explained. Ben's message to Violet was clear: her passion is commendable, but the road ahead is tough, and widespread public and political support for her cause is uncertain.

During her speech, Violet passionately urged the board to address long COVID with enhanced protections, high-quality tests, and opposition to mask bans. Despite her earnest plea, the mixed response has been a challenging lesson in public advocacy and the complexities of health policy debates.

© Getty Images Violet Affleck is seen leaving the "Into the Woods" Broadway musical at St. James Theatre on August 14, 2022, in New York City.

Violet's speech is also surprising, especially after reports of Garner grappling with the heightened public attention on her children due to her ex-husband Ben Affleck’s relationship with Jennifer Lopez. Sources say the situation has left Garner blindsided and concerned for her children’s well-being.

An insider close to Garner revealed to Fox News Digital that she was caught off guard by the intense media scrutiny that followed Affleck and Lopez’s renewed romance and subsequent marriage. “Jennifer Garner felt blindsided by Ben’s relationship with JLo,” the source shared. “She doesn’t like her kids in the public eye so much, and that’s been hard for her.”