Violet Affleck reveals battle with a post-viral disease during speech

Violet Affleck, the 18-year-old daughter of Hollywood stars Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner, has courageously shared her health journey, revealing that she contracted a post-viral disease in 2019.

Violet chose to speak about her experience during a recent public speech, where she passionately called for increased availability of protective masks and other health measures.

© Getty Images Violet Affleck is seen leaving the "Into the Woods" Broadway musical at St. James Theatre on August 14, 2022, in New York City.

During the event, where residents had the opportunity to voice their concerns, Violet, wearing a protective mask, highlighted the importance of preventive health measures. "I contracted a post-viral condition in 2019," she revealed. "I'm OK now, but I saw first-hand that medicine does not always have answers to the consequences of even minor viruses. The COVID-19 pandemic has thrown that into sharper relief."

Violet's speech also touched upon the broader implications of post-viral conditions, which, according to the Mayo Clinic, can arise after a viral infection. These conditions may include symptoms such as fatigue, lethargy, memory loss, inability to focus, and exhaustion.

"One in 10 infections leads to long COVID, which is a devastating neurological and cardiovascular illness that can take away people's ability to work, see, move, and even think," Violet explained. She emphasized that COVID has disproportionately affected vulnerable communities across the country. As Violet continues her college studies, her efforts to raise awareness and drive change in public health policies serve as an inspiring example of the power of individual voices in shaping a healthier future for all.

Violet's speech is also surprising, especially after reports of Garner grappling with the heightened public attention on her children due to her ex-husband Ben Affleck’s relationship with Jennifer Lopez. Sources say the situation has left Garner blindsided and concerned for her children’s well-being.

An insider close to Garner revealed to Fox News Digital that she was caught off guard by the intense media scrutiny that followed Affleck and Lopez’s renewed romance and subsequent marriage. “Jennifer Garner felt blindsided by Ben’s relationship with JLo,” the source shared. “She doesn’t like her kids in the public eye so much, and that’s been hard for her.”

In June, Violet was seen departing The Maybourne Hotel after enjoying lunch with her step-mom, Jennifer Lopez, and an unidentified friend. The casual yet chic outing highlighted the close bond between Jennifer and Violet, despite separation rumors between Violet’s dad, Ben Affleck and Jlo. During the outing, Violet wore her mask to stay protected.



