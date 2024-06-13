Jennifer Garner is reportedly struggling with her children’s public exposure

Jennifer Garner, known for her down-to-earth persona and dedication to her family, is reportedly grappling with the heightened public attention on her children due to her ex-husband Ben Affleck’s relationship with superstar Jennifer Lopez. Sources say the situation has left Garner feeling blindsided and concerned for her children’s well-being.

A source close to Garner revealed to Fox News Digital that she was caught off guard by the intense media scrutiny that followed Affleck and Lopez’s renewed romance and subsequent marriage. “Jennifer Garner felt blindsided by Ben’s relationship with JLo,” the source shared. “She doesn’t like her kids in the public eye so much, and that’s been hard for her.”

Garner, who shares three children with Affleck—Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12—has always protected their privacy. The added attention from Affleck’s high-profile marriage to Lopez, a global superstar with a significant media presence, has intensified Garner’s concerns. Another source added, “She doesn’t like the constant attention around her kids because of Jennifer Lopez’s fame.”

The media frenzy surrounding Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s marriage has been unrelenting, with rumors of potential marital issues and a potential divorce circulating for months. The singer, actress, and businesswoman, known for her performances and glamorous lifestyle, has been frequently captured by the paparazzi in recent weeks, often in the company of her 16-year-old twins, Max and Emme, whom she shares with her ex-husband Marc Anthony.

The paparazzi’s constant presence and the public’s insatiable curiosity about Lopez and Affleck’s blended family have only exacerbated Garner’s discomfort. Unlike Lopez, Garner has maintained a more private life post-divorce, focusing on her acting career and various philanthropic efforts while shielding her children from the limelight as much as possible.

Jennifer Garner’s commitment to protecting her children’s privacy is well-documented. She has been a vocal advocate for children’s privacy rights, joining forces with other celebrities to advocate for legislation that safeguards the children of public figures from intrusive paparazzi. In 2013, she played a significant role in supporting a bill that was signed into law in California, imposing stricter penalties on photographers who harass children due to their parents’ fame.

The stark contrast in media philosophies between Jennifer Garner and Jennifer Lopez brings to light the unique challenges faced by blended families in the public eye. While Lopez embraces her celebrity status, frequently interacting with her fans and sharing personal moments on social media, Garner takes a more reserved approach, striving to give her children as normal a childhood as possible despite their parents‘ fame.