Jennifer Lopez and Emme spend the afternoon shopping in Hollywood

Jennifer Lopez and Emme Muniz always make time for themselves. As Lopez’s personal life is heavily discussed by media outlets due to rumors of a divorce from Ben Affleck, the singer and actress spent an afternoon shopping with Emme, the child she shares with her ex Marc Anthony.

©GrosbyGroup



Lopez and Emme

Lopez and Emme were photographed walking together through West Hollywood, with crowds stopping for a look. Lopez opted for a summery outfit, wearing some beige wide pants and a tight white top that showed off her toned arms and stomach. She paired the look with some sunlgasses, her hair tied up in a bun, and some golden earrings.

Emme wore some blue pants and an oversized white shirt that she topped off with a flannel shirt. They carried their phone in their hands, and had some wired headphones on.

©GrosbyGroup



Lopez and Emme in West Hollywood

As the two walked through the crowds, Lopez put an arm around Emme, sheltering them from the looks of strangers. The two continued on through stores in The Grove, an area filled with luxurious stores that’s often frequented by celebrities.

A jewelry detail that reduces media speculation

A detail that photographers and media outlets clung to is the fact that Lopez was spotted with her engagement ring on her left hand. The appearance on the diamond quelled some of the divorce rumors that have been swirling herself and Ben Affleck after the two haven’t been spotted on public outings and Lopez cancelled her “This Is Me... Live” tour.

©GettyImages



Lopez and Affleck recently listed their LA home for sale

Lopez and Affleck have recently listed their Beverly Hills home for sale. The two purchased the home last year, paying $60 million for the property located inBenedict Canyon, equipped with 12 bedrooms and 24 bathrooms.