Jennifer Garner hugs ex-husband Ben Affleck’s mom in sweet reunion

Jennifer Garner and her ex-mother-in-law, Chris Anne Boldt, seem to have nothing but love for each other. They recently reunited in Santa Monica for 12-year-old Samuel Affleck’s last day of school along with his dad, Ben Affleck.





The trio laughed and smiled together

The trio looked like they were enjoying each other’s company, with Garner making them all laugh. Chris had a sweet smile as she rested her hand on Garner’s arm. The 52-year-old actress looked ready for fitness in sports leggings, high socks, and trainers, along with a zip-up navy hoodie, sunglasses, and her hair in a bun.



Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner have always been a great example for coparenting

Chris looked classy with black trousers, open-toe heels, a grey cardigan, and a black graphic shirt with a purse. As for Ben, he wore jeans, a cool pair of sneakers, and a gray sweater over a maroon t-shirt.



Garner and Chris gave each other a sweet embrace when they parted ways.

A wild time for Ben Affleck

It’s been all eyes on Ben since rumors started to swirl that he and his wife, Jennifer Lopez, are going through marital problems. There has been a flurry of insiders sharing updates with multiple outlets, along with not-so-subtle clues signs pointing to a divorce.

TMZ broke the news over the weekend that the couple is “quietly” trying to sell the over $60 million mansion they paid cash for after they married. Sources told the outlet the Batman star has already moved out of the house and is living in a Brentwood rental. They also noted that the “This is me... Now” singer is house hunting.



March 30, 2024

Amid the news, a source recently told PEOPLE, “They’re still friendly and see each other every few days.” They’ve also been there with each other for the end-of-year milestones, with Lopez showing support at Violet’s high school graduation.

The last time they were seen together was on June 2 at Samuel’s basketball game. They were photographed sharing a kiss on the cheek with wedding rings on their fingers. This week, it was reported that the Goodwill Hunting star stopped by the house they once lived in for a four-hour visit.

As for how Garner feels about everything, a source told PEOPLE in May that the mom of three “wants the best for” her ex-husband. “She wants him happy and healthy so he can be the best dad possible,” the insider said.

