PREMIUM EXC Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez
Celebrity homes

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are reportedly selling the house they bought after their wedding

For several weeks now, the couple has faced rumors of separation

By Ricardo Vidal, Shirley Gómez -New York

Despite Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck ignoring the rumors about their marriage, reports of a possible separation have continued to grow. This past weekend, news surfaced that the couple had put their shared house up for sale, fueling the ongoing speculation about the state of their relationship.

According to TMZ, Jennifer and Ben’s former home, which they acquired after their wedding and lived in until a few weeks ago, is now up for potential buyers to view through real estate agent Santiago Arana of The Agency in California. The property, valued at $60 million, is located in the exclusive area of Beverly Hills.

Ben Affleck y Jennifer Lopez©GettyImages

The report also states that amid their current crisis, Ben Affleck has moved out of the mansion and resides in a rental house in Brentwood, while JLo is reportedly searching for a new home.

Related

Jennifer Lopez feels ‘relieved’ after canceling her tour: ‘She needs to take care of herself’

Jennifer Lopez addresses fans in heartfelt newsletter amid tour cancellation and divorce rumors

Jennifer Lopez steps out for lunch in Beverly Hills amid divorce rumors

The house has been on the market for over two weeks, with an asking price of 65 million dollars. Despite the 4,000 square meter, 17-room property being shown to potential buyers, no one has made an offer yet.

EXC Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck,
Todo indicaría que Jennifer y Ben ya no viven juntos

Rumors of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s separation have been circulating, and while the couple has been careful about addressing them, reports from sources close to them have suggested reasons for their alleged distance at a marital level.

Bennifer at the flea market©GrosbyGroup
La pareja podría estar vendiendo la casa que compraron juntos tras su boda

“They simply have very different approaches when it comes to media attention. Ben hates all attention and that makes him feel very uncomfortable. Jennifer has always had a different approach,” a source said.

Related Video:

Kourtney Kardashian reveals how she coped with 5 rounds of failed IVF

Loading the player...
Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more