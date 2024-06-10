Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are reportedly selling the house they bought after their wedding

Despite Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck ignoring the rumors about their marriage, reports of a possible separation have continued to grow. This past weekend, news surfaced that the couple had put their shared house up for sale, fueling the ongoing speculation about the state of their relationship.

According to TMZ, Jennifer and Ben’s former home, which they acquired after their wedding and lived in until a few weeks ago, is now up for potential buyers to view through real estate agent Santiago Arana of The Agency in California. The property, valued at $60 million, is located in the exclusive area of Beverly Hills.

The report also states that amid their current crisis, Ben Affleck has moved out of the mansion and resides in a rental house in Brentwood, while JLo is reportedly searching for a new home.

The house has been on the market for over two weeks, with an asking price of 65 million dollars. Despite the 4,000 square meter, 17-room property being shown to potential buyers, no one has made an offer yet.





Todo indicaría que Jennifer y Ben ya no viven juntos

Rumors of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s separation have been circulating, and while the couple has been careful about addressing them, reports from sources close to them have suggested reasons for their alleged distance at a marital level.

©GrosbyGroup



La pareja podría estar vendiendo la casa que compraron juntos tras su boda

“They simply have very different approaches when it comes to media attention. Ben hates all attention and that makes him feel very uncomfortable. Jennifer has always had a different approach,” a source said.