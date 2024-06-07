Jennifer Lopez steps out for lunch in Beverly Hills amid divorce rumors

Jennifer Lopez is enjoying the warm weather in Los Angeles. The Hollywood star was spotted wearing her best summer work outfit yesterday in Beverly Hills. JLo has been focusing on her professional career and spending quality time with her kids amid the ongoing divorce rumors with her husband Ben Affleck.

Jennifer was photographed arriving at The Beverly Hills Hotel, joined by her longtime manager Benny Medina. The star arrived in a white Bentley and carried with her an iPad, seemingly heading to a work meeting at the hotel.

JLo was photographed in wide-leg jeans featuring a distressed hemline, paired with a light blue button-down with the sleeves rolled up to her elbows. The actress completed the look with clear open-toe heels, a Dior saddle bag, gold hoop earrings, and large sunglasses.

She styled her hair in a ponytail and was photographed entering the building and distancing herself from the paparazzi. Jennifer has been staying away from the public eye following the divorce rumors, and new reports indicate that she is working on her relationship after canceling her tour.

According to the Daily Mail, the tour was sold at a “healthy 78 percent.” However, her decision might have had something to do with her marriage. “She wants this marriage to work so much that she is willing to make any sacrifice including giving up being J.Lo. She doesn’t want to be divorced,” adding that “She won’t give up this relationship.”

“I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down,” Jennifer shared in her newsletter, announcing the cancellation. “Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary. I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again,” she concluded; “I love you all so much. Until next time...”