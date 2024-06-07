Jessica Alba masters the summer work outfit: Her latest looks

Jessica Alba is preparing for the release of her latest Netflix movie ‘Trigger Warning,’ making her comeback as actress and producer. The Hollywood star has been busy during the last couple of weeks, making special appearances amid a series of commitments. While she is focusing on her professional career, we can’t help but pay close attention to her latest fashion moments, transitioning to summer and giving some inspiration when it comes to summer work looks.

Earlier this week Jessica was spotted walking around New York City wearing an all-white ensemble, which included a sleeveless vest top, paired with matching trousers and sneakers. The actress wore minimal jewelry, and dark sunglasses, and styled her hair in loose waves.

Most recently, Jessica stepped out in a similar outfit, this time wearing an off-white ensemble, consisting of a white top underneath, a vest, and matching trousers. She completed the look with white chunky loafers, a white bag, gold jewelry, and dark sunglasses.

Last month Jessica was photographed around NYC wearing wide-leg jeans and a white top, elevating the look with a black blazer and black boots. She paired the look with large hoop earrings and a black bag, showing her take on casual sophistication.

Other of her recent looks included an all-grey ensemble, consisting of a 3-piece suit; a gray oversized blazer, a gray bandeau top, and gray shorts. The fun and elegant outfit was paired with heels in a lighter shade of gray. Jessica completed the ensemble with gold hoop earrings and stopped to meet her fans before entering a building in NYC.