EXC Kaia Gerber©GettyImages
CELEBRITY FASHION

Kaia Gerber joins boho-chic trend in latest LA outing: Jennifer Lopez, Ana De Armas, and more

When it comes to Kaia, she is always having fun with her style and continues to stay authentic to her sophisticated looks.

By Daniel Neira -Los Angeles

Kaia Gerber is the latest celebrity to join the revival of boho-chic. The model and actress stepped out in a casual ensemble and was photographed walking around Los Angeles, making the most out of the warm weather ahead of the summer in California.

READ MORE

Antonela Roccuzzo joins Jennifer Lopez’s fashion trend in latest Miami outing

Celebrities joining the boho-chic trend: Jennifer Lopez, Emily Ratajkowski, Ana De Armas

Jennifer Lopez shows off incredible figure in green sequin dress and gold jewelry

Kaia was spotted wearing a dreamy white peasant top featuring floral detailing and semi-sheer panels. The model paired the look with blue low-rise pants, black flats, and a white bag. She also wore dark sunglasses, no jewelry, and a soft glam makeup look.

EXC Kaia Gerber©GrosbyGroup

The revival of boho-chic started on the runway this year, however, some celebs have been at the forefront of the fashion trend, including Jennifer Lopez, who was photographed at the ‘Atlas’ premiere in Mexico, wearing a romantic white dress paired with platforms.

EXC Kaia Gerber©GrosbyGroup

Ana De Armas has also included some elements of boho-chic into her wardrobe, including maxi skirts. And it seems like more accessories and ensembles have become a fan-favorite for celebs, such as Emily Ratajkoswki, and Paris Jackson.

EXC Kaia Gerber©GrosbyGroup

When it comes to Kaia, she is always having fun with her style and continues to stay authentic to her sophisticated looks. She previously talked to Elle about her fashion evolution; “I remember the first time being like, ‘Oh, people care what I’m wearing.’ That wasn’t how I felt growing up. In Malibu, people didn’t wear shoes to school.”

She also talked to the publication about her acting career. “No artist is going to sacrifice their vision for someone’s kid. That just isn’t how art is made, and what I’m interested in is art,” she said, adding, “Yes, nepotism is prevalent, but I think if it actually was what people make it out to be, we’d see even more of it.”

Related Video:

Why Anne Hathaway doesn't consider herself 'a fashion person'

Loading the player...
Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more