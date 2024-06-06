Kaia Gerber joins boho-chic trend in latest LA outing: Jennifer Lopez, Ana De Armas, and more

Kaia Gerber is the latest celebrity to join the revival of boho-chic. The model and actress stepped out in a casual ensemble and was photographed walking around Los Angeles, making the most out of the warm weather ahead of the summer in California.

Kaia was spotted wearing a dreamy white peasant top featuring floral detailing and semi-sheer panels. The model paired the look with blue low-rise pants, black flats, and a white bag. She also wore dark sunglasses, no jewelry, and a soft glam makeup look.

The revival of boho-chic started on the runway this year, however, some celebs have been at the forefront of the fashion trend, including Jennifer Lopez, who was photographed at the ‘Atlas’ premiere in Mexico, wearing a romantic white dress paired with platforms.

Ana De Armas has also included some elements of boho-chic into her wardrobe, including maxi skirts. And it seems like more accessories and ensembles have become a fan-favorite for celebs, such as Emily Ratajkoswki, and Paris Jackson.

When it comes to Kaia, she is always having fun with her style and continues to stay authentic to her sophisticated looks. She previously talked to Elle about her fashion evolution; “I remember the first time being like, ‘Oh, people care what I’m wearing.’ That wasn’t how I felt growing up. In Malibu, people didn’t wear shoes to school.”

She also talked to the publication about her acting career. “No artist is going to sacrifice their vision for someone’s kid. That just isn’t how art is made, and what I’m interested in is art,” she said, adding, “Yes, nepotism is prevalent, but I think if it actually was what people make it out to be, we’d see even more of it.”