Jennifer Lopez shows off incredible figure in green sequin dress and gold jewelry

Jennifer Lopez is showing off her party look. The Hollywood star and businesswoman dazzled in a stunning green sequin dress, showing off her toned abs and incredible figure while promoting her ready-to-drink cocktail brand.

JLo took to social media to share a clip of the commercial, where she can be seen walking in her backyard, which features an infinity pool. Jennifer walks slowly to the camera while holding a bottle of the new Delola Light Margarita, showing her dress and doing her best walk.

©HOUSE OF DELOLA





The all-green ensemble includes a thigh high slit, a train, and feather cuffs. The actress paired the look with dark sunglasses, gold hoop earrings, and a diamond ring. She also rocked a soft glam makeup look and styled her hair in loose waves.

JLo is currently focusing on her professional career amid rumors of struggles in her marriage with Ben Affleck. However, the pair seemed to be on good terms over the weekend, reuniting for the actor’s daughter’s graduation celebration in Los Angeles.

©HOUSE OF DELOLA





Jennifer wore a floral dress while Ben looked elegant in a gray suit. The celebrity couple are seemingly still together despite speculation about their living arrangements. A source recently told People magazine that they are “still living separately” in Los Angeles, while Jennifer rehearses for her upcoming tour. The same insider said that she is “very focused on work” at the moment.

Apart from her tour, Jennifer had been working on her upcoming movie ‘Kiss of the Spider Woman.’ “Now, I’m ready to go. I’m the thinnest I’ve ever been. I’m in fighting shape right now,” JLo explained on ‘Live with Kelly and Mark.’ “It’s moving your body, constantly moving your body, it’s traveling, it’s doing two hours of exertion every night.“