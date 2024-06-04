Jessica Alba says she is ready for her new journey as a producer

From her notable performances as an actress to her groundbreaking role as an entrepreneur, Jessica Alba is now set to embark on a new and exciting journey in the entertainment industry as a producer. During a recent appearance on The Tonight Show, starred by Jimmy Fallon, the 43-year-old star shared her plans to pivot towards producing, a move after her successful tenure at The Honest Company, a venture she co-founded in 2012.

Fallon congratulated Alba on the success of The Honest Company, known for its safe, eco-friendly baby, beauty, and cleaning products. Alba acknowledged the company’s achievements and shared her decision to resign as Chief Creative Officer, entrusting the reins to the capable hands of the newly appointed CEO, Carla Vernón.

“While there would never have been an easy time to make this decision, I know we have a leadership team in place with Carla Vernón at the helm to advance our founding vision and strengthen Honest’s legacy as an industry change-maker,” she wrote in social media,

Reflecting on her departure from her company, Alba likened it to sending her “fourth baby off to college,” emphasizing the emotional significance of this transition. With her children growing and her business venture flourishing under new leadership, Alba expressed readiness for her “next chapter.”

As HOLA! USA reported, the beloved actress, who put acting in the backseat over the past couple of years in order to focus on her work as an entrepreneur and her role as a mother, has returned with a new film. “Trigger Warning” will premiere in Netflix, featuring her in the lead role and in the producer’s chair.

“Trigger Warning” is an action-packed Netflix movie where Alba takes on the role of Parker, a Special Forces commando who returns to her hometown following her father’s mysterious death. There, she “uncovers the dark conspiracy that might be linked” to her father’s demise, as Netflix intriguingly describes it.

Despite her absence from the big screen since 2019, Alba is no stranger to action, having starred in projects like “Dark Angel” and “Sin City.” However, “Trigger Warning” presented new challenges. “I haven’t really done hand-to-hand combat and intense action in such a long time,” she admitted in an interview with Tudum. To prepare for the role, she worked closely with the film’s director Mouly Surya and the stunt team, incorporating various forms of fighting, including the Indonesian knife fight. “I wanted it to be a more personal kind of fighting experience if I needed to take somebody out,” she explained, highlighting her dedication to delivering an authentic performance.