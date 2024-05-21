Watch Jessica Alba’s comeback in Netflix’s ‘Trigger Warning’

Jessica Alba is back to working on action films. The beloved actress, who put acting in the backseat over the past couple of years in order to focus on her work as an entrepreneur and her role as a mother, has returned with a new film. “Trigger Warning” will premiere in Netflix, featuring her in the lead role and in the producer’s chair.

Jessica Alba in New York City

“Trigger Warning” follows Parker (Alba), a Special Forces commando that gets called back to her hometown following the mysterious death of her father. There, she “uncovers the bleak conspiracy that may have been connected” to her father’s death, explains Netflix.

Despite the fact that Alba hasn’t made a film since 2019, she’s an action expert, having starred in projects like “Dark Angel” and “Sin City.” Still, she makes it clear that “Trigger Warning” required brand new skills. “I haven’t really done hand-to-hand combat and intense action in such a long time,” she said in an interview with Tudum. She revealed she worked alongside the film’s director Mouly Surya and the stunt team to incorporate different forms of fighting, like Indonisian knife fight. “For me, I really wanted it to be a more intimate kind of fighting experience if I needed to take somebody out,” she said.

You can watch the trailer below.

More details about ‘Trigger Warning’

“Trigger Warning” co-stars Mark Webber, Tone Bell, Jake Weary, Gabriel Basso, and Anthony Michael Hall. Alba revealed that her character was carved out of the action heroes of her childhood. “I loved Luc Besson’s La Femme Nikita,” she said. “I also loved Ripley [in Alien], and I love Sarah Connor in Terminator.”

“Trigger Warning” premieres this June 21, in Netflix.