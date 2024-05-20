Jessica Alba and Cash Warren celebrate their wedding anniversary by reflecting on marriage complexities

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren celebrated a significant milestone in their relationship: their 16th wedding anniversary. The 43-year-old actress and entrepreneur marked the occasion with a heartfelt Instagram post, celebrating their years of marriage and their two-decade-long journey together.

Alba shared a touching tribute to her husband, expressing pride in their relationship and their ability to sustain their bond over the years. “Happy Anniversary @cash_warren 🫶🏽. I’m proud of us for making it this far,” she wrote in the caption, accompanying a beautiful photo of the couple dressed in coordinated black-and-white outfits. The couple share three children — daughters Honor, 15, Haven, 12, and son Hayes, 6.

In her post, Alba reflected on the complexities and rewards of a long-term commitment. “There is no real set of rules or guidance that can ever prepare you for what it means to commit to another person and choose to be family,” the actress and businesswoman shared. She emphasized the importance of perseverance and mutual choice in their relationship. She stated, “Through thick and thin we, have continually found our way back to each other and have chosen one another. Cheers to us, I love you.”

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren’s love story began two decades ago when they met on the set of the 2004 film “Fantastic Four.” Their romance quickly blossomed, and they tied the knot in a private ceremony in 2008. Over the years, Alba and Warren have built a life together that prioritizes their roles as dedicated parents, balancing Alba’s successful acting career and entrepreneurial ventures — including her co-founding of The Honest Company.

A few bumps in the road

In 2023, Warren opened up about their relationship’s not-so-smooth sailing moments on the “Whine Down with Jana Kramer” podcast. The film producer shared that they hit a rough patch just four years into their relationship as he struggled with jealousy.

At the start of their relationship, Warren grapples with feelings of insecurity and jealousy, driven by the attention Alba receives from other men. Warren’s jealousy eroded his confidence despite his initial self-assuredness, transforming him into a person he didn’t recognize – “an a—hole,” in his own words.

Despite the tricky moments, he described himself as her “biggest cheerleader,” fostering an environment where partners encourage each other’s ambitions. “I’m her biggest cheerleader,” Warren said. “I’ve never felt jealous of or resentment towards her for working hard. If anything, when we got together, I was like, ‘Pursue your passions, pursue your career, don’t make sacrifices because you feel bad for leaving the kids for this week or that week. Eventually, they’ll grow up, and they’ll forget that you were gone for these three days or five days. We live, we forgive, we forget.’”