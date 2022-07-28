Jessica Alba reveals she got married when she was nine months pregnant and then had waffles

Jessica Alba is the cover of Glamour’s latest issue. During the edition, she spoke about her family, business, and how it has been for her to be a Latina in Hollywood. Alba, of Mexican descent, told the publication that her wedding with Cash Warren was spontaneous and before a doctor’s appointment.

The pair married in 2008 when Jessica was nine months pregnant with their daughter, Honor. “We eloped, and I think I was nine months pregnant!” she tells the outlet. “It wasn’t planned. It was literally, ‘Honey, do you have anything to do this morning?’ And he was like, ‘No.’ So I said, ‘Should we go to the courthouse and get married?’ And he was like, ‘Yeah.’ And then I said, ‘Can we get waffles afterward because I have a doctor’s appointment? Will you come to my doctor’s appointment?’ And that’s how it happened!”

After 18 years of loving each other unconditionally, Alba and Warren celebrated their anniversary in 2022. The actress and founder of Honest Beauty took to social media to share an adorable tribute to the love of her life. “18 years of life, 14 years of marriage -through thick and thin, we’ve always found our way back to each other,” she wrote. “Can’t think of anyone I would want to share this life with. Love you, my babe @cash_warren.”

Jessica also shared her experience in Hollywood as a Latina. According to the star, due to the lack of diversity or representation for women of color, she was often labeled “exotic” and had difficulty securing leading roles.