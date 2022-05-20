Jessica Alba and Cash Warren celebrate 18 years of loving each other unconditionally

In late 2007 Jessica Alba and Cash Warren got engaged after dating for four years; a few months later, they got married in an intimate courthouse ceremony in May 2008. The same year their first child, Honor, was born, and then Haven and Hayes arrived to complete the family of five.

After 18 years of loving each other unconditionally, Alba and Warren celebrate their anniversary. The actress and founder of Honest Beauty, took to social media to share an adorable tribute to the love of her life. “18 years of life 14 years of marriage -through thick and thin we’ve always found our way back to each other,” she wrote. “Can’t think of anyone I would want to share this life with. Love you my babe @cash_warren.”

Last year Alba spoke openly about the moment she realized she had a feeling of deep or natural affinity with Cash. After meeting him on the set of Fantastic Four and dating him not long after, Alba realized he was the one. “I just knew when I met him that I was going to know him forever,” she told InStyle.

“It was weird; he instantly felt like family. It was so easy. I’d never felt like that with anyone. I was usually pretty self-conscious, minding my p’s and q’s, very aware of every time my fork hit the plate when I was having dinner on a date. With him, there was none of that. We got each other. We’re kindred spirits,” she added.

After years together, the actress assures he is her support system. “Whenever I doubt myself for a second, he’s the first one to come up and say, ‘You can do this, I believe in you,‘” she told Us Weekly. “I don’t know what I’d do without him there. And he’s so good with the kids. We’re really happy.”