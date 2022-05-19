Rihanna & A$AP Rocky welcome their first child together, a baby boy

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are officially parents!

According to reports from TMZ, the happy couple have welcomed their first child together, a baby boy. The child was born on May 13 in Los Angeles, though the couple hasn’t revealed the little one’s name just yet.

A$AP and Rih first announced their pregnancy back in January, dropping a maternity photoshoot that featured the pair walking hand-in-hand through New York City.

Just one month later, the “Diamonds” singer talked to Extra about her life as a mother-to-be, admitting pregnancy made her pretty exhausted.

“Tired at times, on and off, which I am not used to,” she told the publication in February. “I can fight through any hour of the night, but now it’s, like, putting me down: ‘No, you go to bed right now.‘”

As for Rocky, who accompanied Rihanna on that red carpet, he said he was feeling “amazing” about expecting a baby with the star, and that he looked forward to “becoming a dad.”

When asked if their baby would be “fly,” Rihanna reportedly smiled and replied, “They’re not gonna have a choice — Mommy and Daddy, we ain’t too shabby.”

Just last month, as the couple returned to Los Angeles to prepare for their baby’s arrival, Rocky was arrested in a surprise bust as their private plane touched down at LAX. Law enforcement sources told TMZ the bust was in connection to an incident where Rocky is accused of firing shots at an acquaintance, grazing his hand.

Luckily, he was released soon thereafter, and Rihanna continued to support her man by attending one of his shows just a week after he was busted.

Congratulations to the happy couple on their first child!