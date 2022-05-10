Cardi B shares important motherhood advice to Rihanna

Cardi B has shared one of the most important pieces of advice about motherhood to Rihanna, now that the singer is about to welcome her first child with ASAP Rocky, explaining that it’s all about trusting your instinct.

The rapper was recently asked about her experience as a mother, while leaving a restaurant in New York City, sharing 3-year-old daughter Kulture and 8-month-old son Wave with her husband Offset, and Cardi revealed that motherhood “comes naturally,” assuring that Rihanna has nothing to worry about.

“It really comes naturally. So many people give you advice,” Cardi said, but once the baby arrives “that mother instinct comes out.”

Rihanna and ASAP recently had fans speculating about their relationship status, after the two tied the knot in a new music video. But this is not the first time fans have wondered if they already married in secret, with the singer being spotted with a big ring on her finger.

©ASAP Rocky





Cardi was also asked about online rumors suggesting that she is ready to quit her career in music following a series of negative comments, after she hosted one of the after parties at the 2022 Met Gala.

“I will never leave music, no, I was talking about the internet,” she explained, “I would never leave music, that’s my bread and butter. Who gonna stop eating bread and butter?”