Cardi B and Offset reveal the name of their baby boy and show his sweet face

Seven months after giving birth, Cardi B took to social media to share the first set of pictures showing her baby boy’s sweet face with her fans. The Dominican descent rapper, actress, and businesswoman also revealed the name of Kulture’s brother.

On Thursday, April 14, the 29-year-old star and her husband Offset announced their 7-month-old son’s name is Wave Set Cephus. “🦕🌊🧸,” she wrote on Instagram alongside snaps of Wave wearing a baby blue outfit and an impressive and stunning diamond chain in a wave shape.

©Cardi B GALLERY



Wave Set Cephus

The happy dad also shared an image on his account. “WAVE SET CEPHUS,” Offset captioned the photo, showing the baby rocking his bling.

Cardi also revealed that Offset was the one who came up with the name. “When Set suggested Wave, I was sold! THAT HAD TO BE HIS NAME !” she wrote on Twitter.

When Set suggested Wave, I was sold! THAT HAD TO BE HIS NAME ! pic.twitter.com/dbZswOd3kr — Cardi B (@iamcardib) April 15, 2022

The big reveal comes after the happy family starred in the latest Essence magazine cover shoot alongside, Offset’s three older kids.

In the summer of 2021, the “Money” singer followed in Beyonce’s footsteps by revealing her pregnancy during her performance at the BET Awards. The rapper was on the stage with her husband Offset and his group Migos to perform the song “Type S--” in a black bedazzled Dolce and Gabbana bodysuit which had a sheer panel exposing Cardi’s pregnant belly.