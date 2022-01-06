Cardi B claims her 4-month-old son has already said his first words

According to Cardi B, her 4-month-old son is reaching some big milestones much quicker than she expected.

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper shared the big news on her Instagram Stories Wednesday, January 5, saying her second child has already said his first words.

“I’m not exaggerating, this baby is talking,” Cardi said in the video. “I put this on everything I love.”

She went on to say that her husband, Migos rapper Offset, also witnessed the unbelievable moment.

“Yesterday, I was like ‘You love Mommy? Yeah? ’” the mom of two shared. “Then I asked him again. ‘You love Mommy?’ And he replied back ‘Yeah!’”

To make the situation all the way clear, the mother of two insisted her son didn’t respond in baby talk, but clearly affirmed that he loves her.

Even more impressive--that’s not the only word Cardi B claims the baby has mastered. She went on to say that he was watching the popular kids show Cocomelon when he said “hello” while singing along with the program.

“I don’t know if that’s like the pandemic thing. I don‘t know if this is normal,” the rapper added. “This s**t is crazy. I need a camera in his room 24/7.”

That’s when the Bronx native turned to the child and told him, “You’re talking, and you just turned 4 months today. You’re talking for real.”

Cardi and Offset welcomed their son in September. As of now, they have not yet revealed his name, though the former Love & Hip Hop star said they had plans to do so soon.

Together, the pair also share 3-year-old daughter Kulture. The Migos member is also dad to daughter Kalea, 6, and sons Kody, 6, and Jordan, 11, from previous relationships.