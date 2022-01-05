Cardi B shares a glimpse of her morning routine alongside Kulture and her baby brother

Cardi B might be one the busiest rapper, and not necessarily because she spends hours in a recording studio, but because she is a mom! The “WAP” interpreter took to social media to share a glimpse of her morning routine with her 3-year-old daughter Kulture and a 4-month-old son.
The 29-year-old star usually starts the day around 6 a.m. by preparing a bottle for her baby boy. “Just finished feeding him and putting him back to sleep. I‘ll be preparing another bottle for when he wakes up in a few again,” she documented.
Hours later, around 8 a.m. Cardi shared short videos feeding her baby. “Now he‘s awake and full energy while I have NONE… feed, burped, changed,” Cardi B wrote, adding that “his morning poop” is coming. “I know him too well,” she joked.
Kulture later joined her famous mom and spent some time with her new brother. Kulture was sitting on the bathroom counter brushing her teeth in the following video. “This is not Kulture‘s normal schedule. She usually goes to school in the morning, but we’re in Georgia right now, so it‘s a little different,” the mom of two explained.
Cardi said that her schedule “gets busy quick”; therefore, she always needs “both my hands” to complete her tasks and ensure everything is being taken care of.
According to Grammy winner, her husband Offset is a “hands-on” father, and he helps her a lot. During an appearance on Good Morning America, the rapper said sometimes she has to stop him because he wants to be too involved in certain activities. “He is definitely hands-on,” Cardi B said during the interview. “Sometimes, he just gets too hands-on. I be like, ‘Listen, I got it. I know what I’m doing, too. This ain’t my first rodeo anymore.’”