Cardi B gifts husband Offset $2 million for his birthday

What do you get a man who has everything? Apparently, $2 million.

Cardi B and her husband, Offset, celebrated the latter’s 30th birthday on Tuesday, December 21. Even though the celebration came a full week after the Migos rapper’s actual birthday, his wife made sure it was worth the wait by presenting him with a big gift.

Cardi gifts Offset $2 million dollars for his 30th birthday! 💵 pic.twitter.com/ZdvD4IQgge — Fan Account | #BLM 💎💎💎 (@BardiUpdatess) December 22, 2021

At the Los Angeles party, Cardi took the mic to present her other half with a huge check for $2 million. According to the mother of two, she wanted to help her hubby out with all of his upcoming businiess ventures, which is why she went with this as her gift.

“So babe, this is my birthday to you,” Cardi says in the clip. “I know you got a lot of business ventures coming in 2022, so let’s get it. Bring out the birthday cake!” But, instead of a birthday cake, someone brought out a $2 million check made out to Offset.

Later, she posted some footage of her husband with the check, showing just how excited he was about the money as he flashed a huge smile.

©Cardi B





On the rapper’s actual birthday, December 14, Cardi B posted a sweet tribute on Instagram including a carousel of photos and videos showcasing their relationship. The post also includes some adorable moments between Offset and their babies: 3-year-old Kulture and their 3-month-old son, whose name they have yet to announce.

“Happy birthday to my huuuuusband, best friend and babydaaadddyyy 😩😂😂,” she wrote in her caption. “I love you so much and I’m so proud of you. We have overcome so much together. I love the man that you’re becoming and I love the father that you are. Thank you for always being there for me, for being a great confidant and advisor and for never allowing me to sell myself short ❤️.”