A$AP Rocky marries Rihanna in new music video--but did they really tie the knot?

We finally found out what A$AP Rocky and Rihanna were filming in New York City last summer.

In July 2021, the couple were spotted showing all sorts of PDA in New York City’s Bronx neighborhood, enjoying a multi-day shoot for the 32-year-old rapper’s music video. Now, nearly an entire year later, the video has been released along with Rocky’s latest single, “D.M.B.”

The video, released on May 5, is a “ghetto love tale” that sees Rocky and Rihanna play true ride-or-die characters, willing to remain by one another’s side despite their less-than-desirable circumstances. At the end of the visual, the couple gets married, which features Rocky wearing a grill that says, “Marry Me?” and Rihanna with one that reads, “I do.”

Upon the release of the video, the rapper took to social media to celebrate the new single and visual, even giving Rih a special shoutout.

“D.M.B. OUT NOW!!! THANK$ 2 ALL INVOLVED WHO HELPED,” he wrote on Twitter. “SPECIAL THANK$ 2 MY LADY FOR THE MOTIVATION & ROLE.”

D.M.B. OUT NOW!!! THANK$ 2 ALL INVOLVED WHO HELPED & SPECIAL THANK$ 2 MY LADY FOR THE MOTIVATION & ROLE https://t.co/pSvuVXtJGapic.twitter.com/vxgZjuhkun — LORD FLACKO JODYE II (@asvpxrocky) May 5, 2022

As if fans weren’t obsessed enough with A$AP and Rihanna’s relationship, the scene of them tying the knot has only further driven speculation that the couple got hitched in real life.

While this video was filmed in 2021, it was only a few months ago the Fenty founder was spotted with a big ring on her finger--but, when asked about the jewelry, she shot down its significance, asking paparazzi, “This old ring?”