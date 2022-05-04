Rihanna honored with her own marble sculpture in the Metropolitan Museum of Art

Rihanna is sharing her excitement after being honored with a special tribute at the 2022 Met Gala, receiving her own marble sculpture at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

This time the iconic singer and fashion icon was not able to attend the highly anticipated event, however organizers decided to produce a digital sculpture inspired from one of her cover photos for the May issue of Vogue, as she is known for always serving the best looks at the red carpet of the Met Gala.

And while fans will not be able to see the statue in real life, as it only exists in the digital realm, the iconic piece of art was perfectly placed among the rest of important marble figures in the museum’s Greco-Roman galleries.

Vogue posted a video showcasing Rihanna’s sculpture and explaining the meaning of the figure, “The statue of ‘Eirene (The Personification of Peace)’ is usually the highest-profile marble goddess @themetmuseum Greco-Roman galleries. But now we’ve got @badgalriri, straight off this month’s Vogue cover.”

The Billionaire took to Instagram to share the incredible news and took a moment to show her appreciation for the special tribute by writing, “shut down the met in marble! what’s more gilded than that? Lol!” adding, “Thank you @metmuseum and @voguemagazine for this historic tribute! y’all bad for this one!”