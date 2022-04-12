Rihanna says she wants to ‘redefine what’s considered decent for pregnant women’

Rihanna is a rule-breaker, and making a statement comes naturally to her. The singer, actress, and businesswoman is a legit fashion influencer; therefore, her maternity style is far from basic or what society considers appropriate.

The star, alongside her fashion stylist Jahleel Weaver, makes sure that she is demonstrating that she would not sacrifice her style but elevate it so other moms-to-be also take risks and embrace their ever-changing bodies.

“Rihanna is just so fearless, so for me, it’s always a question of ‘How do we make this look make sense for who she is?’ ” says Weaver to Vogue, referring to the time they removed the lining of a Dior little black dress to make it more risqué.

Rihanna attends the Dior Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 01, 2022 in Paris, France.

“To me, that dress is actually the closest thing to maternity clothes that I’ve worn so far,” Rihanna tells the publication. “And we hadn’t really done lady that whole time. So I was like, Let’s do lady!” Although her critics labeled her look indecent, most people applaud her decision to be sexy and pregnant.

As of this writing, Rihanna is in her third trimester of pregnancy, but maternity fashion came to her mind when she learned that she was expecting. “When I found out I was pregnant, I thought to myself; There’s no way I’m going to go shopping in no maternity aisle. I’m sorry—it’s too much fun to get dressed up. I’m not going to let that part disappear because my body is changing,” she said.

According to the publication, RiRi doesn’t own maternity jeans. Her stylist works tirelessly to pull out clothes far from the traditional pregnancy style, even when challenges are constantly present. “I know he loses sleep over it because my measurements can literally change from hour to hour,” she says. “In fact, I’m sure he’s going to ask for a raise after this!”

Rihanna celebrates the launch of Fenty Beauty at ULTA Beauty on March 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Whether people like it or not, the singer focuses on pregnant moms having a hard time with maternity wear or refusing to wear them. “I’m hoping that we were able to redefine what’s considered ‘decent’ for pregnant women,” she tells Vogue. “My body is doing incredible things right now, and I’m not going to be ashamed of that. This time should feel celebratory. Because why should you be hiding your pregnancy?”