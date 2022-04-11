Britney Spears’ ‘husband’ Sam Asghari confirms they are expecting their first child

Britney Spears started Monday with a bang, announcing that she is pregnant. The singer shared a photograph of a pink teacup with flowers and a long caption explaining that she took a pregnancy test after noticing she was gaining back some weight she had lost. “I thought ‘Geez … what happened to my stomach ??” she wrote. “My husband said ‘No you’re food pregnant silly,” she continued, referring to Sam Asghari as her husband. People were confused if she was actually pregnant, but Asghari has confirmed the news himself. He also brought up marriage!

The father to be shared a black and white photo of a lion, lioness, and their cub on Instagram confirming the news. “Marriage and kids are a natural part of a strong relationship filled with love and respect. Fatherhood is something i have always looked forward to and i don’t take lightly. It is the most important job i will ever do,” he wrote in the caption.

Britney shared the news Monday explaining, “So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby.” “It’s growing !!! If 2 are in there … I might just [lose] it,” she wrote.

Britney’s post has over 1 million likes, with fans and other celebrities congratulating her. “Congratulations sis!!” Paris Hilton wrote. “I’m so excited for you!! Love you!!” However, with all the mentions of a food pregnancy, fans were confused. “lm so confused… are you pregnant or not?!” one person commented.

The 40-year-old shared her plans to do yoga every day and said she won’t be going out as much because of the paparazzi. She also opened up about suffering from perinatal depression when she was pregnant in the past. “It’s hard because when I was pregnant I had perinatal depression … I have to say it is absolutely horrible,” she wrote. “Women didn’t talk about it back then … some people considered it dangerous if a woman complained like that with a baby inside her … but now women talk about it every day,” she continued. Britney shares sons Sean, 15, and Jayden, 14 with ex-husband Kevin Federline.





Britney has been very open when it comes to wanting to have another child. On March 7th, she shared a gallery of photos rolling around on the white sands during their tropical vacation with the caption, “Planning on having babies in Polynesia.”





Plus, at her conservatorship hearing in June of last year, Britney told the courts “I want to have the real deal. I want to be able to get married and have a baby.” “I was told right now, in the conservatorship, I’m not able to get married or have a baby. I have an IUD [intrauterine device] inside of myself right now so I don’t get pregnant,” she said. “I wanted to take the IUD out, so I can start trying to have a baby.”

Britney was freed from her 13-year conservatorship on November 12, 2021.

Congratulations Britney and Sam!