Britney Spears details the moment she met Drew Barrymore and Kate Hudson

Britney Spears is opening up about her experience in the entertainment industry, revealing that while she has met over “1000 celebrities,” she had the most positive experience meeting Kate Hudson and Drew Barrymore.

The 40-year-old singer, who is rumored to be making new music, says the two celebrities are “by far the 2 most beautiful people” she has ever seen in her life, revealing an awkward encounter she had with Kate.

“I had to open my stupid mouth with Kate so I ran away immediately,” she explained, and it seems the two stars made a friendship afterwards, as Hudson even sent the singer a happy birthday video in 2021, with her brother Oliver Hudson.

And about Drew, Britney says she “went mute” when she first met the actress, explaining that she was a little starstruck and it was “shocking.”

The talk show host has previously talked about the singer, revealing that she sent Britney “personal videos” during her court fight, before her 13-year conservatorship finally came to an end, supporting her in the process.

Drew said at the time she wanted to “really show her I’m someone who has understood what a journey is like,“ adding that she doesn’t “compare” to her, “but I’m here to support her if there’s anything she needs in private.”