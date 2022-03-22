Britney Spears is back in the studio! ‘working on new music’ after six-year hiatus

Britney Spears is back in the studio! The iconic singer will be making her long awaited comeback, making fans excited after a six-year hiatus.

It has been reported that the hitmaker is taking it one step at a time, after facing many difficult situations during her 13-year conservatorship, Britney has been going through a lot of positive changes in her life, finally taking control of her life and making her own choices.

A close source to the star said that “Britney isn’t putting any pressure on herself to release an album right away or anything, but her team are putting feelers out about the prospect of new music.”

It was also reported that “several people who she feels comfortable working with have been contacted and asked if they would like to work on music with Britney again and everyone seems pretty keen to be involved.”

And while many details have yet to be unveiled, The Sun reported that one of the collaborators who has been in contact with the singer has been Claude Kelly, who worked on her 2008 album Circus, and produced ‘Womanizer’ and ‘Circus.’

“She has been through an incredibly tough few years but deep down she does love making music and performing so to have some new music out there could really help her turn over a new leaf,” the source shared.

This is not the first time Britney has teased new music, previously writing on Instagram that a new song was “in the works.”