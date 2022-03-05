Goldie Hawn talks about her kids and their great parenting skills

Goldie Hawn is the mother of some of Hollywood’s biggest talents. The 76-year-old actress talked about parenting and her grandkids, sharing how proud she is of their achievements and parenting skills, and about her nonprofit organization, called MindsUp.

In an interview with People Magazine, Hawn talked about her kids – Kate and Oliver Hudson, and Wyatt Russell – and their parenting skills, some of which they learned from her non-profit program. “My children are really great with their children,” Hawn said. “They’ve taken MindUP principles and offered them to their kids, and they’re doing great.”

“So that’s the way it works. As a parent, you basically raise your children to raise their children appropriately as well. So that’s that domino effect,” she said. “And as parents, we have a tremendous responsibility.”

Hawn had her children Kate and Oliver with her second husband Bill Hudson. She had her third child, Wyatt, with Kurt Russell, her third husband whom she’s been with since the year 1983. Kate and Wyatt are actors, having both developed successful Hollywood careers.