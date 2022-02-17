Kate Hudson’s son is dating the daughter of a famous couple

Kate Hudson’s son is in a relationship! According to reports, the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star’s eldest child Ryder Robinson is dating Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann’s 19-year-old daughter, Iris Apatow.
Ryder made their romance Instagram official on Valentine’s Day, sharing two photos of him and Iris, including one of him kissing her on the cheek. The 18 year old simply captioned the pictures: “❤️.” Iris reacted to the post, commenting with a satisfied face emoji and a kissing face emoji.
The young couple seem to have their famous moms’ stamp of approval. Kate commented on her firstborn’s Instagram post: “Sweets [pink hearts emoji],” while Leslie wrote: “❤️❤️❤️.” Iris’ big sister Maude Apatow, 24, also showed her support writing, “So cute :’).”
Kate shares Ryder with her ex-husband, Chris Robinson. The Almost Famous actress is also a mom to 10-year-old son Bingham, whom she shares with her ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy, in addition to three-year-old daughter Rani, whom she welcomed in 2018 with fiancé Danny Fujikawa.
Last month, the mom of three celebrated Ryder’s 18th birthday with a sweet tribute on Instagram. “And then he was 18 ❤️,” Kate wrote alongside a video. “My heart is filled with love and excitement for your future. Ryder you incredible, unique, hilarious, loving human, I love you beyond. Happiest Birthday @mr.ryderrobinson PS Now your life is your responsibility and outta my hands! Good luck son!!!”