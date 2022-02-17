Kate Hudson’s son is dating the daughter of a famous couple

Kate Hudson’s son is in a relationship! According to reports, the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star’s eldest child Ryder Robinson is dating Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann’s 19-year-old daughter, Iris Apatow.

Ryder made their romance Instagram official on Valentine’s Day, sharing two photos of him and Iris, including one of him kissing her on the cheek. The 18 year old simply captioned the pictures: “❤️.” Iris reacted to the post, commenting with a satisfied face emoji and a kissing face emoji.

©Ryder Robinson



The young couple’s respective moms, Kate Hudson and Leslie Mann, commented on Ryder’s Valentine’s Day post

The young couple seem to have their famous moms’ stamp of approval. Kate commented on her firstborn’s Instagram post: “Sweets [pink hearts emoji],” while Leslie wrote: “❤️❤️❤️.” Iris’ big sister Maude Apatow, 24, also showed her support writing, “So cute :’).”