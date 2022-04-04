Camila Coelho is expecting her first child with her husband, Ícaro Coelho

Another future influencer is on the way! Camila Coelho recently announced she is expecting her first child with her husband, Ícaro Coelho. The Brazilian makeup artist, fashion entrepreneur, and businesswoman took to social media to reveal the sweet news.

The 34-year-old mom-to-be shared on Instagram a snap of her adorable growing belly. According to the Elaluz founder, she is 23 weeks pregnant. “DREAMS DO COME TRUE!” Coelho wrote alongside her maternity photo. “It has truly been the happiest 23 weeks of my life. After a sensitive journey, with so much fear and many frustrations due to my epilepsy, God has blessed us with the most special gift in life, the one we have dreamed of the most - OUR BABY!!! I’m so happy to now share it with you guys!”

Coelho’s much-awaited pregnancy comes after over 20 decades of battling epilepsy, a disease in which a person experiences abnormal behavior, symptoms, and sensations. In 2021, Camila said that she needed to plan to get pregnant with the help of her doctors to avoid congenital disabilities. “I’ve always dreamt about being a mom and having kids,” she told Women’s Health. “I’ve known since I was young that I would have to plan it and work with doctors because anti-seizure medicine can add risks to pregnancy, like potentially causing birth defects.”

“I never took the birth control pill because the epilepsy drugs can take away some of the effectiveness of the contraceptive, so I imagined that I would get pregnant in the same month as the baby plan was started,” she told Vogue Brazil in 2022. According to Camila when she saw her positive pregnancy test she ”couldn’t cry because I was in shock.”

“Was I really pregnant?” she asked. “I was really pregnant!”

As reported by the publication, Camila’s journey to becoming a mom started in 2019. “That was when I felt ready to take the first step to change medication. The process took a year and two months. In the final period, I have redone a thousand tests to ensure that the new drug had really worked”, she says. “I have such a normal life that I only remember my condition in these moments of consultation. That’s when I get emotional and grateful.”