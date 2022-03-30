John Legend praises Chrissy Teigen for sharing her IVF journey: ‘It’s a real experience’

John Legend is sharing some words of encouragement for his wife Chrissy Teigen, praising her for demystifying the IVF treatment, as she has constantly shared her experience and struggles surrounding her in vitro fertilization journey.

During his latest interview, the 43-year-old singer talked about their plans to expand their family, as they share 5-year-old daughter Luna, and 3-year-old son Miles, following Chrissy’s pregnancy loss in September 2020, and after her recent update, revealing she finished her last round of IVF and hopes to “make some strong, healthy embryos“.

“I think it’s easier to let people know, ‘cause then you don’t have to hide what you’re going through. It’s a real experience,” John said, explaining why it’s important for people to know their experience.

“A lot of families go through this and I think Chrissy has done a good job of demystifying and destigmatising a lot of things that people might have been ashamed to share before,” he continued, “She talked about us losing a pregnancy that was difficult for us to share, but it meant so much. People come up to us all the time and thank us for that.

The artist says that there are “a lot of things that we all share in common,” in reference to their fans and followers, “we try to share those things with our audience, we all feel core-connected.”