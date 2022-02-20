Chrissy Teigen is going through IVF, asks followers to stop asking if she’s pregnant

Chrissy Teigen is speaking up about her IVF process. A year after the miscarriage of Jack, her third child, Teigen is back on IVF, trying to expand their family. She shared on Instagram and asked her followers for some consideration.

The post features Teigen stretching out over a chair, wearing comfortable workout clothes. “hiiii. I posted about it in my stories, but I wanted to let you guys know I’m balls deep in another IVF cycle to save as many eggos as I possibly can and hopefully make some strong, healthy embryos.,” she wrote. She then asked her followers to be considerate of her situation. “I honestly don’t mind the shots…they make me feel like a doctor/chemist…but the bloating is a b*tch, so I humbly beg you to stop asking if I’m pregnant because while I know it’s said with excited, good intentions, it just kind of sucks to hear because I am the opposite of pregnant! But also like please stop asking people, anyone, if they’re pregnant,” she wrote.

“I said this in the comments and got yelled at because the internet is wild but I’d rather be the one to tell you and not some poor woman who will look you in the eyes through tears and that’s how you finally learn. Anyhow, Iove youuuuu??”