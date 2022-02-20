Chrissy Teigen is going through IVF, asks followers to stop asking if she’s pregnant

Chrissy Teigen is speaking up about her IVF process. A year after the miscarriage of Jack, her third child, Teigen is back on IVF, trying to expand their family. She shared on Instagram and asked her followers for some consideration.
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend look amazing for their date night
Chrissy Teigen hires a tooth fairy plumber after dropping Luna’s down the drain
The post features Teigen stretching out over a chair, wearing comfortable workout clothes. “hiiii. I posted about it in my stories, but I wanted to let you guys know I’m balls deep in another IVF cycle to save as many eggos as I possibly can and hopefully make some strong, healthy embryos.,” she wrote. She then asked her followers to be considerate of her situation. “I honestly don’t mind the shots…they make me feel like a doctor/chemist…but the bloating is a b*tch, so I humbly beg you to stop asking if I’m pregnant because while I know it’s said with excited, good intentions, it just kind of sucks to hear because I am the opposite of pregnant! But also like please stop asking people, anyone, if they’re pregnant,” she wrote.
“I said this in the comments and got yelled at because the internet is wild but I’d rather be the one to tell you and not some poor woman who will look you in the eyes through tears and that’s how you finally learn. Anyhow, Iove youuuuu??”
In her Instagram stories, Teigen shared a photo of her IVF injections. She wrote “here we go again,” over it.
In 2020, Teigen had a traumatic experience with the pregnancy of her third child, losing him mid-pregnancy. Teigen took a break from social media following her loss, discussing the pain and shock that she and her husband John Legend were experiencing.
“We never decide on our babies‘ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever,” she wrote at the time, on Instagram.
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have been together for years, first meeting in 2007, on the set of one of his music videos. The two got married in 2013, welcoming their daughter Luna in 2016, and their son Miles in 2018. Legend spoke a bit about their relationship on his appearance on Lip Sync Battle. “I think that’s the foundation of who we are as a couple and we actually enjoy each other’s company. … [She] makes me laugh all the time. … She’s so good. She’s so attentive, she’s so loving and she also has a great sense of humor about it all,” he said.