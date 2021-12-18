Chrissy Teigen and John Legend look amazing for their date night

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend looked amazing for their date night this past Friday. Chrissy shared a couple of images on her Instagram, showing her outfit and kiss on the cheek from John.

“Nice pants,” Chrissy captioned the post, referencing the highlight of her outfit. The set of photos features two solo shots of Chrissy, showing off her beautiful all black outfit, and a photo with John, where he kisses her on the cheek. Chrissy is wearing a jacket over a short top and criss-cross pants. John was wearing black pants with a grey sweater.

John commented on the post, sharing some heart-eyed emojis, and other friends praised Chrissy’s outfit. “I would look like a can of biscuits popping open in those pants but lawdddd you’re rocking them 😍” wrote Tess Holiday.

Over the past month, Chrissy has been busy promoting her new cookbook, “Cravings: Hungry for More,” where she provides comforting recipes that are fun and accessible, ready to be prepped by a variety of chefs.

John revealed that their family is excited for Christmas and has plans for the big day, which are mostly concerned with spending plenty of time with family and eating delicious food. When speaking to E! News, he talked about his excitement over Christmas food and his wife’s cooking. “Well, as you know, I am married to someone who is a very good cook. She makes a really mean beef Wellington during the holidays,” he said. “We love having that for Christmas Eve dinner and so many great pies and desserts. Chrissy‘s best dessert, in my opinion, is her sweet potato streusel pie. It’s just amazing. We‘ll be packing on the pounds this holiday season.”