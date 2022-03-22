Chrissy Teigen completes IVF: ‘I feel so much healthier and so much better’

Chrissy Teigen is giving an update on her IVF process, revealing she has successfully completed her in vitro fertilization treatment, and hopes she can “make some strong, healthy embryos.”

“Everything is good. I finished my IVF part, so I feel so much healthier and so much better with that,” she said at the Hollywood Beauty Awards on Saturday.

The 36-year-old model previously shared her experience undergoing IVF, following a devastating pregnancy loss, and clearing recent pregnancy rumors, taking to social media to explain how the medical treatment works and showing how she gives herself an IVF injection.

“I wanted to let you guys know I’m balls deep in another IVF cycle to save as many eggos as I possibly can and hopefully make some strong, healthy embryos,” Chrissy wrote.

She continued, “I honestly don’t mind the shots…they make me feel like a doctor/chemist. But the bloating is a bitch so I humbly beg you to stop asking if I’m pregnant because while I know it’s said with excited, good intentions, it just kind of sucks to hear because I am the opposite of pregnant!“

She also promised her fans and followers that should she be pregnant, she would “be the one to tell you.” Chrissy and John Legend share 5-year-old Luna and 3-year-old Miles.