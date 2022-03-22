Jack Osbourne is about to become a father of four: ‘Expecting a baby in the summer!’

Jack Osbourne is expanding his family! The TV personality is about to be a father of four, expecting his first child with fiancée Aree Gearhart, after welcoming 4-year-old Minnie, 6-year-old Andy and 9-year-old Pearl, with his ex-wife Lisa Stelly.

“Exciting news!!!” Jack wrote on Instagram, adding that they will be “expecting a baby in the summer!” and admitting that he is thrilled to welcome a new baby into his life, “Baby #4 here we come!”

He also posted a sweet photo with Aree, holding her baby bump and smiling at the camera. His fiancée also shared the news with a close-up photo of her belly, captioned “best friend downloading.”

It seems the whole family is excited for the baby news, with grandmother Sharon Osbourne writing “couldn’t be more excited about grand-baby #4!!!” and congratulating the happy couple.

The announcement comes after Aree’s 31st birthday celebration, who wrote “Today is my birthday, but my gift doesn’t arrive till summer ;-) new member of our tribe coming summer 2022.”

The couple dated for over two years before getting engaged in December 2021, with Jack posting all about the special moment on social media “Today I asked the most beautiful and loving woman I’ve ever met to marry me. She said yes!!” while Aree showed the stunning ring and wrote “Today my best friend asked me to marry him in a magical winter wonderland,” adding “I’ll love you forever and then some.”