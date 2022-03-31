A$AP Rocky gives Rihanna a bracelet with a May birthstone charm

It is unknown how far Rihanna is in her pregnancy, but a new gift from her boyfriend A$AP Rocky might reveal how soon they will welcome their bundle of joy. According to reports, the 34-year-old “Umbrella” and “Diamonds” singer could be giving birth in May after she was seen wearing a charm bracelet from Annoushka.

Rihanna’s accessory included an emerald love locket —Emerald is the May birthstone. Hollywood Life reported that the ten charms RiRi proudly wore were selected by Rocky, and each one has a meaning.

©GrosbyGroup GALLERY





The rapper collaborated with the design while visiting the Liberty Department store in Carnaby, London. “The evil eye is for protection, tulips represent new life, and he absolutely loved the compass, he couldn’t believe it worked, and of course, that’s all about direction while the mermaid represents fertility,” Annoushka Ducas told People. The designer also said the 18K gold and diamond bracelet cost over 50K.

“He was so sweet, and he was very specific that the charms had to be in the order that he had arranged them,” the designer added. “He wanted to know how each one worked because all my charms move and open and do what you might expect, and he was bowled over by that — I just think it’s the most romantic gift.”

The piece also includes a wild rose charm with pink sapphires, a lucky clover, a gold love letter, and a ruby and sapphire mushroom.