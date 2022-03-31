A$AP Rocky gives Rihanna a bracelet with a May birthstone charm

It is unknown how far Rihanna is in her pregnancy, but a new gift from her boyfriend A$AP Rocky might reveal how soon they will welcome their bundle of joy. According to reports, the 34-year-old “Umbrella” and “Diamonds” singer could be giving birth in May after she was seen wearing a charm bracelet from Annoushka.
Rihanna’s accessory included an emerald love locket —Emerald is the May birthstone. Hollywood Life reported that the ten charms RiRi proudly wore were selected by Rocky, and each one has a meaning.
The rapper collaborated with the design while visiting the Liberty Department store in Carnaby, London. “The evil eye is for protection, tulips represent new life, and he absolutely loved the compass, he couldn’t believe it worked, and of course, that’s all about direction while the mermaid represents fertility,” Annoushka Ducas told People. The designer also said the 18K gold and diamond bracelet cost over 50K.
“He was so sweet, and he was very specific that the charms had to be in the order that he had arranged them,” the designer added. “He wanted to know how each one worked because all my charms move and open and do what you might expect, and he was bowled over by that — I just think it’s the most romantic gift.”
The piece also includes a wild rose charm with pink sapphires, a lucky clover, a gold love letter, and a ruby and sapphire mushroom.
The couple announced the great news in January by taking a stroll in the streets of New York, proudly showing off her baby bump. This is the first baby for both parties, which many fans see as the cherrry on top of a relationship that the two have described as something special.
The pair confirmed their relationship in 2021, though rumors of their romance have been alive since November 2020, 11 months after the Fenty founder ended her 3-year romance with Hassan Jameel.
Rihanna and Rakim Nakache Mayers — the rapper’s real name — were friends for a long time before they reconnected in 2020 to film a Fenty Skin campaign. Ever since, the two of them have been inseperable.