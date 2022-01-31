Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are expecting their first child

Big news for 2022! Rihanna is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, rapper A$AP Rocky.

The future mom was photographed over the weekend in the streets of New York proudly showing off her baby bump. With her is the musician, who can be seen taking her hand and caressing her already noticable tummy. They both look so happy to share this great news they’ve been hiding for a few months that will change their lives completely.

Rihanna posed for the camera in a long pink coat, wearing nothing underneath but some necklaces adorning her belly. She completed the look with a pair of extralong jeans and a big smile as she announced the happy news. For his part, A$AP Rocky wore a lined denim jacket and a white v-neck sweater with a hood, which he finished with black pants and a black beanie to keep warm.

The 33-year-old singer’s look in these announcement photos has already started rumors about the baby’s sex. While she didn’t share what stage of pregnancy she is in, many fans think that her pink coat seems to point out that she might already know she’s expecting a girl. On the contrary, the same theory could be said for the father, who opted for a blue jacket, a detail that they could also use as a sign they’re expecting a boy.

Rumors of Rihanna’s pregnancy have been swirling since December, when the singer attended the ceremony for her National Hero Award, where she wore a dress that seemed to outline a tiny baby bump. Plus, she put her hands over her belly very often, a detail that RiRi’s observers did not overlook.

Even though the rumors haven’t stopped, the singer has managed to hide her pregnancy from the media thanks to the oversized outfits she’s worn on the recent occasions she was captured by the paparazzi. In recent weeks, we’ve seen her with some seriously oversized coats and other big clothing that helped her perfectly hide the notorious changes in her body.

Great news for a relationship born out of friendship

This is the first baby for both parties, which many fans see as the cherrry on top of a relationship that the two have described as something special. The pair confirmed their relationship in 2021, though rumors of their romance have been alive since November 2020, 11 months after the Fenty founder ended her 3-year romance with Hassan Jameel. Rihanna and Rakim Nakache Mayers-- the rapper’s real name--were friends for a long time before they reconnected in 2020 to film a Fenty Skin campaign. Ever since, the two of them have been inseperable.

On the subject of becoming a mother, RiRi has said that 10 years from now, she expects to see herself with three or four kids of her own, whether she had a partner or not. The future father, who is also 33, had the same thoughts as her, and in an interview with GQ last year he said he was in love with Rihanna, who he called “the one.”

Congratulations!