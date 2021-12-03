Rihanna reacts to pregnancy rumors with boyfriend A$AP Rocky

Rihanna took the time to shut down pregnancy rumors after multiple media outlets reported the singer, entrepreneur and new national hero of Barbados, reported she was expecting her first child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky.

Loading the player...

Speculation started when online users saw Rihanna being honored with the National Hero Award, wearing an orange silky gown. Apparently the singer had an alleged “baby bump,” and she was placing her hands over her stomach.

Now it seems the star denied all rumors after a DM exchange with a fan named Jen, who pointed out the number of stories that speculated about her pregnancy. Jen wrote to Rihanna, “Can I come to the baby shower sis!? True or not your babies are going to be beautiful. Sorry everyone‘s up in your uterus right now.”

The singer wrote back, “Haaaaa! Stawwwp! You ain‘t came to the first 10 baby showers!,” adding that this is not the first time the media starts rumors about her being pregnant.

Rihanna opened up about how she sees herself in the future, after she was asked in a recent interview about her plans in the next ten years. “Ten years? I‘ll be 42! I’ll be ancient. I‘ll have kids—three or four of ’em,” she shared.

She also said she would have kids even if she didn’t have a partner, explaining society “diminish you as a mother if there;s not a dad in your kids’ lives,” however “the only thing that matters is happiness, that‘s the only healthy relationship between a parent and a child. That’s the only thing that can raise a child truly, is love.“