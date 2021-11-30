Prince Charles congratulates Rihanna after becoming National Hero of Barbados

Rihanna has been officially declared a national hero of Barbados! The singer, fashion designer and entrepreneur was honored during an official ceremony, with special guests including Prince Charles.

Loading the player...

The 33-year-old star was shining brighter than ever before, looking absolutely stunning with a silk dress from Bottega Veneta, as she received “the order of national hero” of Barbados by Prime Minister Mia Mottley in Rihanna’s hometown, Bridgetown.

“On behalf of a grateful nation, but an even prouder people, we therefore present to you, the designee, for national hero of Barbados, ambassador Robyn Rihanna Fenty,” the Prime Minister stated.

©GettyImages



Rihanna Fenty and President Dame Sandra Mason

Born in Barbados, the singer is the second woman to receive the title, with Mottley praising Rihanna for promoting “education, tourism and investment for the island,” as she had been named as an ambassador of Barbados in 2018, and a cultural ambassador in 2008.

“May you continue to shine like a diamond and bring honor to your nation by your works, by your actions and to do credit wherever you shall go,” Mottley added.

This is another great accomplishment for the star, after entering the billionaire’s club this year, worth an estimated $1.7 billion following the success of her beauty line and fashion house, declared as the second wealthiest entertainer in the world, with Oprah Winfrey taking first place.

©GettyImages



Prince Charles congratulates Rihanna

Prince Charles was among the guests, representing the Queen, congratulating Rihanna on becoming Barbados’ 11th National Hero, and taking a moment to acknowledge “ this moment of such significance for your remarkable nation,” in reference to the creation of the republic after 396 years of British monarchy, which he said “offers a new beginning.”