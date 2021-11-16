Prince Charles and Camilla reunite with Queen Rania in Jordan

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall’s first overseas tour since the pandemic began has officially kicked off. The Prince of Wales, who celebrated his 73rd birthday on Sunday, and Camilla arrived in Jordan on Tuesday, Nov. 16. “Back on tour! ✈️🧳,” Clarence House captioned a video of the couple’s arrival. “The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall have landed in Amman to kick-start their Autumn Tour.”

©Getty Images



Prince Charles and Camilla were welcomed by Jordan’s King, Queen and Crown Prince on Nov. 16

Queen Elizabeth’s eldest son and daughter-in-law were formally welcomed by Jordan’s King Abdullah II, Queen Rania and Crown Prince Hussein at Al Husseiniya Palace. Camilla opted for a blue printed number by Fiona Clare, while Rania wore a white coat dress teamed with a gold belt.

Sharing photos from the welcome ceremony on her personal Instagram, the Jordanian Queen wrote: “Alongside His Majesty King Abdullah II and HRH Crown Prince Al Hussein at the official welcoming ceremony of Their Royal Highnesses Prince Charles of Wales and his wife Duchess Camilla of Cornwall. It’s lovely to welcome the royal couple to Jordan again! 🇯🇴🇬🇧 #Jordan #LoveJO #UK.”

Rania was later seen driving the Duchess in a Tesla to the Queen Rania Family and Children Centre (QRFCC), according to HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO!. Clarence House previously shared that on the tour Camilla would “see the work undertaken by Her Majesty Queen Rania of Jordan to protect vulnerable children and mothers, as well as educate parents about child protection and safeguarding.”