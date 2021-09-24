Irina Shayk turned heads in a snake print bodysuit at the Savage X Fenty show

Last week our Instagram feeds were flooded with pictures from the Met Gala and this week we couldn’t stop scrolling through photos of celebrities at Rihanna’s third installment of the Savage X Fenty show.

The star-studded event premieres on Amazon Prime Video today which allows viewers to watch the lingerie filled fashion event from the comfort of their homes. Everyone from Cindy Crawford, to Vanessa Hudgens, to Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon were sporting some of the sexiest lingerie looks. Model Irina Shayk is also a part of that celebrity group who walked Rihanna’s runway.

The 35-year-old wore a skimpy snake print bodysuit that had a large cutout at her stomach which left very little to the imagination with a silver belly chain around her midriff. The look showed off Shayk’s toned abs and legs. She carried a matching shrug around her shoulders. Pointy toed heels completed the sexy look.

In order to achieve such a toned physique, Shayk turns towards jiu-jitsu. “Four months ago I started jiu-jitsu with my personal trainer and it’s great. It’s a Japanese self-defense discipline, but because there’s so many possible move combinations, it’s brilliant for constantly challenging my body and pushing it to exhaustion every time,” she said in a Women’s Health interview a few years ago.