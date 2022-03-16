By-the-book or go-with-the-flow mom? Rihanna reveals the type of mother she is going to be

Rihanna will be welcoming her baby in a few months, and she already knows the type of mother she will be. The singer, actress, businesswoman, and beauty mogul revealed she had entered her third trimester of pregnancy and if she is going to be a by-the-book or go-with-the-flow mom.

The Fenty Beauty founder told Elle magazine her parenting style would be similar to Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Teresa Giudice. “Teresa from Jersey does not play about her kids. She will flatten you about those kids,” she said. “And that resonates with me a lot because I feel like that’s the type of mom I’m going to be.”

Rihanna is seen during the Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2022/2023 on February 25, 2022 in Milan, Italy.

Adding she will be “psycho about it,” and she might be “worse” than Giudice. “You talk about my kids; it’s over,” she warns.

The 34-year-old star is expecting her first baby with boyfriend A$AP Rocky. The couple announced the great news in January by taking a stroll in the streets of New York, proudly showing off her baby bump.

After the superstar confirmed her first pregnancy, her dad, Ronald Fenty, shared how he feels after learning he will be a grandpa. “I’m ecstatic,” he told Page Six. “I’m so happy that I jumped for joy. I’m still so excited. Rihanna always said that she wanted children; she loves kids. She always takes care of her cousins’ kids. She’s going to be a good mom.”