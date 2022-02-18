Rihanna shows off her growing baby bump in leopard print coat

Rihanna only announced her pregnancy a few weeks ago and she’s already given us some of the most amazing maternity looks ever.

The “Wild Thoughts” singer was spotted out and about in New York City on Thursday, February 17, once again flaunting her absolutely adorable baby bump. For the occassion, the mom-to-be wore a baggy leopard-print jacket that was left unzipped near her belly, showing her tummy in all its glory.

The Fenty Beauty founder — who is currently expecting her first baby with boyfriend A$AP Rocky — paired the jacket with a pair of black sweatpants, spicing things up with set of furry brown heels and a black baseball cap. Just like in her pregnancy announcement, Rih also had chains draped over her belly.

Rihanna has clearly been enjoying getting dressed and showing off her bare baby bump on display since she and A$AP Rocky announced they are expecting in late January. The singer recently told PEOPLE that she has embraced the good and the bad that has come with her newfound curves.

Rih said “it’s fun” but also “a challenge” to play with fashion while pregnant. She explained at the Fenty Beauty Universe Event in Los Angeles earlier this month, “I like it. I’m enjoying it.”

“I’m enjoying not having to worry about covering up my tummy,” she said at the time. “If I feel a little chubby, it’s like, whatever! It’s a baby!”

She continued, “Right now, being pregnant, some days you just feel like, ‘Ugh, I just want to lay here on this couch all day.’ But when you put on a little face and a little lipstick, you transform.”

“You put some clothes on, and it’s like, when you look good, you feel good,” Rihanna continued. “I’ve heard that for a very long time, but it’s true. It really can get you up off that couch and make you feel like a bad b***h.”