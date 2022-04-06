EXCLUSIVE: Amara La Negra announces the birth of her twins

The baby boom is at its peak! Amara la Negra recently announced the exciting news of the birth of her babies. The actress exclusively shared her first statements with HOLA! USA since becoming a mother, revealing that she has been away from the spotlight, enjoying the first days of motherhood. “I am super happy, excited, under the radar, here enjoying my girls.” Amara, whose real name is Diana Danelys De Los Santos said. The new mom also shared the news with her followers on Instagram.



©@amaralanegraaln



Amara la Negra proudly boasted the arrival of her babies



On Wednesday, Amaras shared a photo on Instagram while in the maternity ward announcing what apeared to be the girls' date of birth: "3/23” she wrote in the caption tagging the IG account Las Royal Twins. The singer looks beauiful and excited to welcome her twins while wearing a cap and a surgical gown, looking at the camera with a big smile.

©@amaralanegraaln



Ready for the best role of her life: being a mother

However, Amara's caption caused a bit of confusion among her followers in regards to if it was the twins birthday because just a week ago, on March 30, she shared a video of an ultrasound of the babies with the caption, “We Are almost Ready to Meet The World.”

